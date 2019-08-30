WINDHAM, N.H. — A 56-year-old man has died after losing control of his motorcycle on I-93 in New Hampshire Thursday afternoon.

N.H. State Police say Michael Carrier, 56, of Pelham, N.H. was driving northbound on I-93 when he lost control of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was riding and hit the guardrail.

Troopers from the Department responded to the accident near the exit 3 on-ramp around 4:56 p.m. the afternoon of August 29.

Police say that after hitting the guardrail, Carrier was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-93 has remained open during the investigation, which is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Trooper Bryan Taylor of the N.H. State Police Troop B Barracks at Bryan.Taylor@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-4381.

The Windham Fire and Police Departments also responded to the scene Thursday to help State Police.