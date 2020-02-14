VASSALBORO, Maine — The State Fire Marshal's Office says a man died in a house fire in Vassalboro Thursday afternoon.

According to a spokesman for the Maine Dept. of Public Safety, investigators say a toaster in the kitchen malfunctioned and started the fire in the one-story house on Hussey Hill Road.

The man's mother discovered the fire when she returned home from work late in the afternoon.

A State Trooper who lives nearby pulled the man from the smoke-filled house, however, resuscitation efforts were not successful.

State Police Lt. Scott Ireland was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The victim's name will be released Friday after other family members have been told of his death.

