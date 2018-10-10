TOWNSHIP 34, Maine (AP) - State police in Maine are investigating a fatal crash in which a truck overturned in a rural part of the state.

Police say the crash took place in Township 34, in Hancock County, on Wednesday morning. The crash killed a man, who was operating the truck. Police have yet to identify the man, or a passenger who escaped with minor injuries.

The crash happened along a dirt road in a remote part of the township. Police say troopers and forest rangers also responded to the late morning crash.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.