ROCKPORT, Maine — The State Fire Marshal's Office says one man has died after fire swept his motel room in Rockport Monday morning.

The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. at the Schooner Bay Motor Inn on Route 1, according to the spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, Steve McCausland.

A Camden-Rockport Police officer was one of the first responders at the scene and pulled the man from his second floor room, but was unable to revive him.

His identity has not yet been released.

People staying in the other rooms at the motel were evacuated safely.

Four fire marshal investigators are investigating what caused of the fire.

Firefighters from Rockport, Camden, Rockland, Hope, Lincolnville and Warren responded to the fire scene.

