PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A man died in a multi-car crash on Riverside Street in Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to Portland Police.

Police said the crash happened around 1:38 p.m. and involved three cars. Police said one of the people driving one of the cars got out, stumbled to middle of the intersection, collapsed, and was found dead by first responders.

Two people in one of the other vehicles that was struck were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Lt. Robert Martin said two of the cars were stopped at the traffic light at Brighton Avenue when a third vehicle hit one from behind, causing a chain reaction. He said the details are still under investigation.

They did not know which car the person who died was previously in.

Lt. Martin said at least two people stopped to try to help the man, but police were unable to locate those people to interview them, and police believe they may have witnessed the crash firsthand.

"We believe there are at least two more witnesses who could provide us with crucial information to determine what happened," said Lt. Martin.

Police said the victim would be taken to the Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy. Martin said the cause of death would likely be determined Sunday morning.

Investigators closed Brighton Avenue in both directions near Riverside Street while they determine what caused the accident.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Portland Police Department.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

© NEWS CENTER Maine