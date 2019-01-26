KITTERY, Maine — A man died in a mobile home fire early Saturday morning in Kittery, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said the man's body was found in the bedroom of the home, which was in a mobile home park on Dana Avenue.

He said neighbors reported the fire around 4 a.m.

Firefighters found the body after the home was safe to enter. Fire investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen-living room area.

McCausland said the home was destroyed.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or the man's identity.

This story will be updated when more information is available.