ANSON, Maine — A man died Sunday morning in a house fire in Anson, according to fire chief Stacey Beane.

Chief Beane could not identify the man, but said he likely lived alone in his home on Moore Street.

She said a neighbor called in the fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the windows and eaves, but were unsure if the home was occupied. The neighbor who called in the fire said that if a car was in the driveway, the homeowner was inside.

Chief Beane said firefighters began search and rescue as soon as they arrived, but had difficulty getting in through the front door due to something blocking the way. Chief Beane could not identify what that object was. She said firefighters eventually entered the home through another egress.

She said the home suffered "a lot of damage," and is a total loss. She said the State Fire Marshal's office will have investigators back on scene on Tuesday.

Chief Beane said the cause and the location of where the fire started are still under investigation.

She said the home did not have sprinklers or smoke detectors.

She said it is too early to say if the fire is suspicious.

Chief Beane said the home was "cluttered. He wasn't a hoarder necessarily, but liked to collect stuff." She said the house was "full of stuff. It made it impossible to get in there."

This was the second fatal fire in three days where firefighters had difficulties navigating the house due to a large amount of personal belongings inside.

Beane said another man died in a similar fire earlier this winter.

She said it took more than two and half hours to get the fire out.

Anson, Madison, East Madison, Starks, Athens, Skowhegan, and Norridgewock firefighters all responded to the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.