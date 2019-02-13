DEDHAM, Maine — The Maine State Fire Marshal's Office says a man died Wednesday in a fire in Dedham.

The man appeared to have returned to the home in search of his dog, according to the Fire Marshal's Office. The dog has not been located yet.

The fire broke out on Wednesday morning, Feb. 13, on Privet Road in Dedham.

Officials say two people in their 70s live at the home but did not say if anyone else beside the person who died was at home at the time of the fire.

