FARMINGTON, N.H. — Officials in New Hampshire are investigating a fire that killed one man in Farmington Thursday night.

Positive identification of the man and cause of death are pending an autopsy that will take place Friday, Sept 13, at the NH State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The N.H. State Fire Marshal, Paul J. Parisi, is reminding people of the importance of having working smoke alarms in homes. In the event of a fire, he says, immediately exit your home and call 911. Do not go back inside. Keep exits clear of debris and have a home fire escape plan.

Also assisting on scene were fire departments from Alton, Milton, Middleton, New Durham, Rochester and paramedics from Frisbie Memorial Hospital. Station coverage was provided by the Gilmanton Fire Department.