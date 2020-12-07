Man dies in Dedham crash after failing to yield at stop sign

DEDHAM, Maine — According to a press release from Hancock County Sheriff's Department, Edwin Roberts an 89-year-old of Dedham died this afternoon after he failed to stop at a stop sign.
A total of four cars crashed in this scene and four people were taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Three of them have non-life-threatening injuries.
Hancock County Sheriffs Department was assisted at the scene by the Maine State Police, Dedham Fire Department, Orrington, Brewer and Northern Light ambulance services, and the Maine Department of Transportation.