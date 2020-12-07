x
Skip Navigation

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

local

Man dies in Dedham crash after failing to yield at stop sign

Four other people were injured and taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

DEDHAM, Maine — According to a press release from Hancock County Sheriff's Department, Edwin Roberts an 89-year-old of Dedham died this afternoon after he failed to stop at a stop sign.

A total of four cars crashed in this scene and four people were taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Three of them have non-life-threatening injuries.

Hancock County Sheriffs Department was assisted at the scene by the Maine State Police, Dedham Fire Department, Orrington, Brewer and Northern Light ambulance services, and the Maine Department of Transportation.

RELATED: Body found on Robbinston beach identified

RELATED: Police: Fort Fairfield wakes up to a vandalism spree throughout the town

RELATED: Fatal Thursday morning crash in Scarborough under investigation

RELATED: 67-year-old New Hampshire man identified as diver who died near Nubble Light

RELATED: UPDATE: State Trooper who was hit during a police chase released from hospital, begins rehabilitation process in Mass.