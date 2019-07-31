WOOLWICH, Maine — A man who was injured in a July 15 crash in Woolwich has died.

Maine Medical Center told NEWS CENTER Maine that Barry Wyman, 57, of Woolwich died on Wednesday, July 31 from injuries he sustained in the car crash a little over two weeks ago.

RELATED: Rte. 1 in Woolwich back open after serious multi-vehicle crash

Police reports indicated that a Penske box truck was traveling northbound on Route 1 near the Taste of Maine restaurant when it crossed the center line and hit three cars.

The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. Monday morning.

As a result of the crash, officials are warning drivers to be extra cautious, especially during tourist season on roads like Route 1.

RELATED: MaineDOT will study safety of Route 1 after serious accident