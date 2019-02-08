NAPLES, Maine — One man has died after an ATV crash in Naples Thursday evening.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said that on Thursday, August 1 around 7:59 p.m., they and Naples Fire/Rescue responded to Pitt Road in Naples for reports of an ATV crash.

Naples Rescue was the first to arrive on scene and found the operator, Wayne Jackson, 59, of London, N.H., had died from head injuries.

Jackson owned a camp on Pitt Road.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Jackson was driving his Honda Foreman ATV down Pitt Road when it rolled over and landed on top of him. Jackson was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Friends immediately removed the ATV from off of Jackson after he was pinned underneath it. Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash at this time.

This incident is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.