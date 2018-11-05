GRAY (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man has died five days after a motorcycle crash from which he initially appeared to have escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said 56-year-old Danny Chouinard of Norway lost control of his Yamaha motorcycle over the weekend on Shaker Road in Gray near the intersection of North Raymond Road. The motorcycle fell and slid along the roadway and Chouinard was partially ejected.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Chouinard was treated by first responders on scene and taken to Central Maine Medical Center with no apparent life-threatening injuries.

Police said Chouinard was wearing a helmet and his motorcycle sustained minimal damage.

Chouinard died Thursday at CMMC as a result of complications associated with the May 5 crash, the sheriff's office said.

