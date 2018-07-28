PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A man died after a multi-car crash on Riverside Street in Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to Portland Police.

Police said the crash happened around 1:38 p.m. and involved three cars. Police said one of the drivers, 22-year-old Patrick Lobor, of Portland, got out, stumbled to middle of the intersection, collapsed, and was found dead by first responders.

Police are not classifying this as a traffic fatality at this time. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death.

Multiple sources who knew Lobor personally said he was a star athlete and played basketball at Deering High School and Southern Maine Community College.

One friend called him "a great athlete, but a better human being, with a great personality and smile."

Two people in one of the other vehicles that was struck were taken to the hospital with injuries, and were treated and released.

Lt. Robert Martin said two of the cars were stopped at the traffic light at Brighton Avenue when a third vehicle hit one from behind, causing a chain reaction. He said the details are still under investigation.

They did not know which car the person who died was previously in.

Lt. Martin said at least two people stopped to try to help the man, but police were unable to locate those people to interview them, and police believe they may have witnessed the crash firsthand.

"We believe there are at least two more witnesses who could provide us with crucial information to determine what happened," said Lt. Martin.

Police said the victim would be taken to the Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy. Martin said the cause of death would likely be determined Sunday morning.

Investigators closed Brighton Avenue in both directions near Riverside Street while they determine what caused the accident.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Portland Police Department.

