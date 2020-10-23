Man dies after crashing into tree in Lyman

LYMAN, Maine — A man from Hiram died late Thursday night after crashing head-on into a tree in Lyman.
Maine State Police say they believe Aaron Mitchell, 36, was driving on Clarks Woods Road in Lyman when his car crossed the center line and hit a tree head-on.
Troopers responded to the scene of the crash around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
Police say Mitchell was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries and later died.
Police say speed and alcohol don't appear to be factors in the crash, and Mitchell was wearing a seatbelt.