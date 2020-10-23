Man dies after crashing into tree in Lyman

Aaron Mitchell, 36, was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries and later died.

LYMAN, Maine — A man from Hiram died late Thursday night after crashing head-on into a tree in Lyman.

Maine State Police say they believe Aaron Mitchell, 36, was driving on Clarks Woods Road in Lyman when his car crossed the center line and hit a tree head-on.

Troopers responded to the scene of the crash around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police say Mitchell was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries and later died.