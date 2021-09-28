Man dies after crashing car into Glenburn home

Peter Oliver, 45, crashed into a house where an elderly woman was sleeping. He died at the scene, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said

GLENBURN, Maine — A man is dead after crashing into a house in Glenburn late Monday night.

Forty-five-year-old Peter Oliver was traveling southbound on Hudson Road around 11:05 p.m. and for unknown reasons, crossed the northbound lane and went off the road, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

He continued into a ditch and hit a utility pole, then spun into the road, crossing both lanes and hitting the house.

An elderly woman was sleeping inside the house. The impact of the crash sent her bed across the room, Moss said, but she was not hurt.