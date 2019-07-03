MADAWASKA, Maine — A man from Saint David has died after he was seriously injured Wednesday night when his snowmobile hit a tree in Madawaska.
Maine Game Wardens said Luke Beaulieu, 57, was thrown from his 2006 Arctic Cat when it hit a tree around 11 p.m. off Gagnon Road.
Beaulieu was seriously injured. According to the Associated Press, he died at a hospital Saturday as a result of his injuries.
Speed and alcohol were likely contributing factors, Wardens said.
Beaulieu's death marks the 10th snowmobile fatality in Maine this season.