LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man is dead, after his clothes caught on fire while he was smoking.

The State Fire Marshal's office said 75-year-old Victor Lauze was found in his apartment at 104 Knox Street Sunday night with severe burns. He later died at Maine Medical Center.

The State Fire Marshal's office also said his neighbors heard his smoke detector going off and called 9-1-1.

Public safety spokesman Steve McCausland said there was little damage to the apartment from the fire.