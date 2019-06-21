YARMOUTH, Maine — A man died Friday in an incident along Main Street in Yarmouth, police said.

Yarmouth Police Chief Daniel Gallant said the incident happened shortly before noontime and involved a street sweeper vehicle, which could be seen surrounded by caution tape in images from the scene.

Details regarding the specifics of the incident were not immediately released, but Chief Gallant said, "the gentleman was under the vehicle and some larger equipment had to be used to free him."

It happened in an area directly beneath the Route 1 overpass, at about 200 Main St., also the site of an ongoing bridge replacement construction project.

Main Street was expected to be closed for several more hours, police said. Traffic did not appear to be severely affected above along Route 1. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Gallant said OSHA had been called in to investigate because it happened at a construction work site.

