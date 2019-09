MILLINOCKET, Maine — A man was found dead after his pickup truck crashed into a ditch.

According to State Police, Mark Dibona, 19, of Millinocket died after his 2006 Ford F-350 pickup truck went off the road and crashed into a ditch on the Cedar Lake Road, just six miles west of Millinocket.

A driver is said to have discovered the crash just before 3 a.m.

Police say Dibona was not wearing his seat belt and that speed was likely the cause of the crash.