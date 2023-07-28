x
Man crashes tractor-trailer in Charleston after suspected medical event

"Witnesses of the crash reported the driver of the tractor-trailer drove off the road without ever touching the brakes," a release said.
CHARLESTON, Maine — A Dover-Foxcroft man is seriously injured after suffering a suspected medical event and veering off a road while operating a tractor-trailer in Charleston.

At about 11:30 a.m. Friday, the Bangor Regional Communications Center received reports that a tractor-trailer hauling woodchips crashed on Dover Road in Charleston and that the driver had serious injuries, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.

State troopers responded to the scene and discovered the cause of the crash was likely due to the driver experiencing a medical event before driving off the road, according to the release.

"Witnesses of the crash reported the driver of the tractor-trailer drove off the road without ever touching the brakes," Moss said.

The driver, Paul Jackson, 71, of Dover-Foxcroft, was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious injuries not considered life-threatening, the release stated.

The crash remains under investigation, Moss said.

