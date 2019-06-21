BANGOR, Maine — A man who was convicted of murder is asking for a new attorney.

Christopher Murray was found guilty by a jury on Feb. 1 for the December 2017 deadly home invasion that killed a Millinocket businessman.

RELATED: Christopher Murray found guilty of murder in Millinocket home invasion case

Wayne Lapierre was shot and killed in his own home, and his wife, Diem, was shot twice in the head but survived.

Murray was with his girlfriend, Alexis Locklear, and her father, Tony.

Alexis was pleaded guilty to robbery and Tony pleaded guilty to murder.

RELATED: N.C. woman changes plea in connection to fatal Millinocket home invasion

RELATED: Father and daughter involved in Millinocket home invasion sentenced

Murray was scheduled to be sentenced Friday but instead will be appointed a new attorney.

There's no timeframe as to when he will actually be sentenced.