BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A jury on Wednesday convicted Antoinne Bethea of manslaughter in connection with the death of Terrance Durel Sr.'s death.

Durel was shot and killed outside of a Bangor apartment on Easter Sunday in 2017.

After the shooting, police said Bethea ran off and attempted to change his appearance. He was arrested shortly after.

During his trial, Bethea's attorney told jurors the Connecticut native had acted in self-defense and that the gun only went off after Durel's brother tried to wrestle the weapon out of his hands.

Prosecutors argued that Bethea knew what he was doing and still shot Durel even after the victim explained he didn't want any trouble, only his son.

"He killed my son and he didn't have to," Durel's mother Therese Reed said. "He deserves everything he got. I don't feel any remorse for him. None at all."

"Mr. Bethea is holding up OK. He said he had his day in court and to trust the process," Durel's attorney Hunter Tzovarras said. "Unfortunately, the process didn't turn out with the result that he was expecting."

Bethea will be sentenced in the coming weeks.

© NEWS CENTER Maine