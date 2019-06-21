BANGOR, Maine — The man convicted of burning two homeless people to death in Bangor will be evaluated before his sentencing.

John De Saint Croix was found guilty by a jury in March for locking two people inside of a box truck a year ago and setting that truck on fire.

Survalliance video played during trial showed De Saint Croix standing back and watching the box truck burn.

Friday, the judge, defense and prosecution decided to schedule a psych evaluation before De Saint Croix's sentencing.

He's scheduled to be sentenced next month.