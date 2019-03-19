OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — The death of a man in Old Orchard Beach has been determined a murder, according to state and local police.

Dustan Bentley, 40, was charged with the murder of his 65-year-old roommate, Willian Popplewell, Tuesday evening.

Popplewell's death was first reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday, March 18, according to Maine Public Safety spokesperson, Steve McCausland.

The State Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday that Popplewell died from stabbing and blunt force trauma.

The two roommates had previously stayed at the Oxford Street shelter in Portland. They had been living together at an apartment at 5 Boisvert Street in Old Orcahrd Beach for the past two months.

Bentley will make his first appearance in York County Superior Court at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.