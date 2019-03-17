PORTLAND, Maine — UPDATE: According to Portland Police, a man has been taken into custody and charged with murder in connection to the death of a woman at 362 Cumberland Avenue in Portland on Sunday.

Portland police identified the man as Gregory Vance, 61, of Portland.

Vance is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

A suspicious death that occurred at 362 Cumberland Avenue in Portland is currently being investigated by Portland Police.

According to the Portland Police Department's Twitter page, police have been on the scene since 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Portland police say there is no danger to the public.