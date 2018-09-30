AUBURN (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A fire destroyed the historic Charles A. Jordan House on Academy Street in Auburn Sunday morning.

"I don't know how you replace something like this." Rachel Desgrosseilliers said. Desgrosseilliers is the executive director of Museum LA and knows quite a bit about the historical buildings in the area.

On Monday, authorities announced they had arrested Justin Knight, 33, of Auburn. According to a state police spokesperson, Knight was arrested at the Androscoggin Jail. He was there because he was arrested Sunday on an unrelated domestic violence charge.

Authorities say Knight, who is charged with two counts of arson and two counts of attempted arson, has no connection to the historic building. They say the fire appears to be random.

The house is located on the corner of Academy and Myrtle Street was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

Built in 1880, the house was known for it's outstanding architectural features, specifically it's unique rooftop. It is one of the city's oldest mansions and what many called a true piece of art.

"This is something that [Charles Jordan] left as a legacy to the community," Desgrosseilliers said. "For us to lose that is devastating."

Neighbors say the fire took place early Sunday morning, which consumed the top floor and attic of the building as firefighters from Auburn and Lewiston battled the blaze.

Desgrosseilliers says what makes the loss even worse is that the mansion was supposed to be part of the cities historic district. It would have been one of 28 other buildings in the city making up what the museum in the streets project.

"We're trying so hard to be able to save and salvage the old history that we have because it's an amazing history," Desgrosseilliers said. "When you hear that it's something like this, that's significant to the community, it means even more."

The owner says the 10-room boarding house has been in their family for nearly 70 years. The family is devastated by the loss but is glad everyone made it out of the home safely.

Fire officials have yet to release a statement with more information. This story will be updated.

