DOVER, N.H. (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man in New Hampshire has been charged with the murder of his wife and father, the state's attorney general announced Monday.

Jeramie Colella, 44, was arrested and charged Monday with knowing second-degree murder for causing the death of his wife, 43-year-old Joanna Colella, and for causing the death of his father, 69-year-old Francis Colella, according to the AG's office.

The office said the bodies of Joanna and Francis Colella were discovered earlier that morning at 18 Tideview Dr. in Dover.

A cause and manner of death were yet to be determined. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

Colella was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Strafford County Superior Court.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police Det. Sgt. Mark Nadeau at 603-742-4646 or m.nadeau@dover.nh.gov.

