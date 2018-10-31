UPDATE- According to Bucksport police, the 57-year-old man who was taken to the hospital was identified as William Benjamin of Bucksport.

Benjamin was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, with additional charges pending.

UPDATE - Police say the incident on Rt 1 in Bucksport has been resolved.

Bucksport Police Chief Sean Geagan said, what started out as a wellness check on a man at his Rt 1 home, turned in to the man barricading himself inside and causing a police standoff.

There is no information on the man's condition but Geagan said the 57-year-old man was taken to the hospital.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

BUCKSPORT (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Route 1 in Bucksport between McDonald's and Spring Fountain Motel is currently closed due to an ongoing police investigation.

Police ask commuters to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story when more information becomes available.

© NEWS CENTER Maine