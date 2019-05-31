ANSON, MAINE, Maine — A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Anson late Friday morning.

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office received a report of a single motorcycle crash on Valley Road around 11:56 a.m. on May 31. The accident took place about a half mile from Campground Road near Cousineau's Mill.

Upon arrival, officials discovered a seriously injured, lone male driver. He was taken by ambulance to Redington-Fairview General Hospital.

The driver was later identified as Barry K. Morriss, 66, of Madison. The Sheriff's Office says he was determined to be deceased at the hospital.

An investigation by officers so far has revealed that Morriss was traveling south when he lost control of his motorcycle, went onto the shoulder of the road, and was thrown from the motorcycle into a ditch.

Morriss was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. According to the Sheriff's Office, Morriss had just purchased the motorcycle and was driving it back to his home. His stepson was following behind him in a car.

This crash is still under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says speed and inexperience were factors in this crash, which is being forensically mapped by Cpl. Joseph Jackson.

A&M Ambulance and the Anson and Madison fire departments assisted the Sheriff's Office in this crash.