TRURO, Mass. (NECN) — A man was bitten by a shark off Cape Cod and suffered "deep puncture wounds" on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was bitten at Long Nook Beach in Truro, according to police. The Truro harbormaster said the victim, a 61-year-old man, suffered puncture wounds to his torso and leg. He is being taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. The type of shark that bit the man was not immediately known.

Long Nook Beach has been closed to swimming until further notice, according to the town website.

No further details on the attack were immediately available.

There have been a number of close encounters in recent weeks, with sharks leaping out of the water after fishing lines and one even jumping at a shark scientist who was on a research boat.

There have been 10 great white shark sightings in the past week, and more than 60 over the last month off Cape Cod, according to the Sharktivity app.

