BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The man now behind bars in Penobscot County Jail after a 4-hour standoff with police Thursday made his first court appearance.

Sixty-year-old Louis Irish, who does not have a permanent residence, told a judge Friday during his arraignment by video in Bangor that he was homeless.

Irish is being charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and criminal trespassing.

The charges stem from an Oct. 11 standoff with police in Newport that allegedly started with Irish threatening motel employees with a knife, according to police.

Irish is accused of later threatening police with a sword.

