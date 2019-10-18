PORTLAND, Maine —

Police have found the man wanted for reportedly exposing himself to women on multiple occasions in several southern Maine towns.

Portland Police arrested Tyler Malmstrom, 28, of Sebago when he was seen just before 10:00 a.m on Tuesday, Oct. 15, operating his gray 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck on Forest Ave.

According to police, Malmstrom was arrested for charges of driving after a suspension and theft by receiving stolen property. Police placed a probation hold on him.

The license plate attached to his vehicle had been stolen from a similar vehicle in Standish, which resulted in the theft charge.

The Portland Police Department worked with the University of Southern Maine Police, Sanford Police, Scarborough Police, Westbrook Police, Cumberland County Sheriff, and Maine State Probation officers during this investigation.

The Maine Information and Analysis Center (MIAC) was used to share information throughout the state.

The investigation into the acts of indecent conduct continues and detectives will be working with prosecutors from the District Attorney’s Office to decide on charges.

Police remind us while incidents such as these are rare it is important to remember to be aware of your surroundings, walk in groups and in well lit or populated areas.