SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A man has been arrested in connection to a string of car burglaries in the Scarborough area.

The Scarborough Police Department said that around 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, officers arrested David Conley, 52, of Saco without incident at a local motel.

The arrest followed several motor vehicle burglaries, in which windows were smashed and credit cards were stolen and used shortly afterwards. Police said a search warrant was used on the motel room where Conley was staying, where officers found additional evidence.

Conley has been charged with two counts of felony theft, two counts of misuse of identification, and one outstanding warrant charging motor vehicle burglary and felony theft.

Conley is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.