AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta Police shared this photo on their Facebook page.

It shows to police cruisers pulled up behind a lawnmower on the side of the road.

Police say the man that had been riding the lawnmower was arrested and charged with an OUI.

Police say in the post, while it's actually not uncommon to make an arrest on a lawnmower for an OUI, rarely do they see cases like this in the winter.

