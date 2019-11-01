EPPING, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed when his truck hit their car in a head-on crash near Epping N.H. two weeks ago.

Ryan Kittredge, 31, of Derry, N.H. was charged with one count of Negligent Homicide and one count of Felony Reckless Conduct on Friday, January 25. These charges come over two weeks after a crash that killed John Johnson, 58, and Heidi Johnson, 57, both of New Ipswich, N.H.

January 10, 2019

New Hampshire State Police responded to a report around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, January 10, 2019 of a multiple vehicle crash on Route 101 near Exit 7.

Kittredge was driving a Dodge truck when he made a U-Turn on Route 101 westbound and began traveling eastbound in the westbound lane. John Johnson was driving a Chevrolet on the correct side of the highway but was unable to avoid crashing into the truck.

The two vehicles were disabled, blocking both lanes on Route 101. Andrew Neeper, 23, of Raymond, N.H. was driving a Ford and couldn't see the vehicles, since they were completely dark. Neeper's truck collided with the Dodge as a result.

Kittredge suffered serious injuries and was taken to Exeter Hospital and later life-flighted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He has since sustained his injuries. John and Heidi Johnson were both pronounced dead at the scene. Neeper was taken to Exeter Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Kittredge will be arraigned January 25 at 1 p.m. at the Rockingham Superior Court. This investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible.