HOPE, Maine — A man from Hope is accused of forcing a dog to sodomize him repeatedly.

Nicholase Hill of Hope, ME, has been charged with cruelty to animals, a Class D crime, for "intentionally, knowingly or recklessly committing bestiality on an animal," according to Knox County Court documents.

Joseph Simmons, an ex-roommate of Hill, contacted police after Simmons' ex-girlfriend told him about the alleged sexual acts on Simmons' dog, a husky named "Gotham." Simmons' ex-girlfriend heard about the alleged incident from Hill's ex-girlfriend, Aliza Anthony.

Simmons spoke to Det. Justin Twitchell and shared a video that the detective says clearly shows a man forcing the dog to sodomize him.

This video was allegedly shared with Anthony by Hill with a request she join in the acts taking place.

Anthony was also questioned by police and said the video was shared with her in February 2019.

According to Simmons' and Anthony's accounts, these acts happened repeatedly, and could have been going on for months. They both, also, identify Hill as being the perpetrator in the video by his tattoo and other physical attributes.

Det. Twitchell said in court documents, he investigated the home Hill and Simmons once shared, and identified things in the house that appeared on the video.

Anthony and Hill share a child together, but according to her, they are separated and no longer communicate.

Det. Twitchell estimates the acts in the video took place on or about April 1, 2019. Hill was arrested and brought to the Knox County Jail.





