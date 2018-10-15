AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police responded in the early hours of Sunday morning, Oct. 15, to a report of a suspicious crash at the Augusta Fire Station.

Police say Thomas Cloutier, 57, fled the scene before the officials arrived but was apprehended hours later when an officer recognized his damaged SUV.

Cloutier is being charged with aggravated criminal mischief, false public alarm, and burglary.

Police say the crash happened around 4:55 a.m. at the station on Bangor Street in August.

No one was injured but both the station's and the primary rescue trucks were damaged.

Surveillance cameras captured Cloutier driving off in a dark colored SUV.

Around 9:50 a.m., an officer recognized a vehicle that matched the description, while responding to a separate incident.

