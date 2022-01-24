Man accused of threatening grandmother with gun, shooting at her vehicle in Brooksville

Officials at the Hancock County Sheriff's Office on Monday declined to offer further information, including whether or not the man has been charged.

BROOKSVILLE, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired Jan. 20, 2022.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team took a 38-year-old man into custody Thursday morning after his grandmother reported that he had threatened her with a gun and shot at her vehicle several times.

According to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Maine State Police troopers responded to a home on Wharf Road around 9:45 a.m.

The man's grandmother was able to safely flee the home, officials said.

Nearby Brooksville Elementary School was placed on lockdown and an officer was at the school to communicate with school officials, according to the release.

Deputies and troopers were able to contact and communicate with the man over several hours. Officials said the man was taken into custody around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was provided medical care for reasons unrelated to Thursday's incident, according to the release.

Officials at the Hancock County Sheriff's Office on Monday declined to offer further information, including whether or not the man has been charged in connection with the incident.