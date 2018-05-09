ELLSWORTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) – The man accused of raping and killing a Bar Harbor teen pleads not guilty to all charges during his arraigned in Hancock County Superior Court Wednesday.

Jalique Keene, 21, has been charged with the rape and murder of 19-year-old Mikaela Conley.

Keene was in court on Wednesday.

Conley’s body was discovered near the Conners Emerson Elementary School in Bar Harbor on June 2.

Court documents later revealed security camera footage that showed Keene dragging her body across the school playground, leading to his arrest.

Conley reportedly died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Keene told police he and Conley had consensual sex in the early morning hours on the grounds of the Elementary school but insisted he left and waited hours for her to show up at a location nearby.

It has been just over three months since Conley's family reported her missing. Family members and friends close to her are still keeping to themselves.

Defense Attorney Jeff Toothaker told NEWS CENTER Maine he saw some of the surveillance video, but did not comment further on his client.

Officials with the Attorney General's Office would not comment on the case either.

Keene will make his next court appearance in November.

