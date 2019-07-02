BANGOR, Maine — A former employee at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center was sentenced to nine months behind bars.

David Waltz admitted to hiding cameras in women's bathrooms in the hospital.

Waltz addressed the court and apologized for his actions.

"I wish to apologize and ask for forgiveness," he said to the court.

Some of Waltz victims addressed the court today. Asking Justice Gregory Campbell to give Waltz the maximum sentence and require him to register for the sex offender registry.

Waltz will not have to register as a sex offender because of the nature of his crime.

Though the hospital is a public place, the bathroom is private. If he was filming in a public place he would have to register but since the cameras were hidden in a bathroom, that is considered private.

"A private place is specifically articulated to be a changing room and a bathroom. It clearly fell under another statute which does not require him to register," Penobscot County District Attorney, Marianne Lynch, said.

That statute didn't sit well with some of the victims.

"Victims, some of whom were here today and others articulated that it was difficult for them to understand that and I think some of them were hoping to address this with their legislators," Lynch said.

Waltz was taken immediately to Penobscot County Jail to serve his sentence.