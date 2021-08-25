Make-A-Wish grants camper to teen battling rare form of bone cancer

Gabby Rochette says the first trip she hopes to make with her family in her new camper will be to Acadia National Park.

AUBURN, Maine — 17-year-old Gabrielle Rochette was gifted a pop-up camper to better enjoy what Maine's great outdoors have to offer.

"Gabby’s is a gifted creative who loves writing, playing bass guitar, and being surrounded by nature," said Sonya Purington, director of mission delivery at Make-A-Wish Maine.

Rochette said it would allow her to spend more time outdoors exploring different regions of Maine, first on her list, Acadia National Park.

"Included in this package is the camper, all of the startup camping supplies that a family needs to go on a fun camping adventure, including sleeping bags and tables and coolers and everything you can imagine as well as a stay at a local campground," said Purington.

“Growing up like not having a ton of money to always go camping and go to the beach and stay somewhere just because we can... now we can all go and sleep in that if we really wanted to!" expressed Rochette. "I wanted to go in literally immediately. It was hot in there but it was so worth it."

Rochette has been spending a lot of time at the hospital over the past few year and her family said this camper doesn't come at a better time.

Her family shared that as of this week, Rochette’s scans came back clear.

"It takes so many people doing so many different things to make this possible whether it's people donating money, their time, or amazing partners like Harvey RV donating campers like this and helping us with set up and everything is just a true community effort," added Purington.