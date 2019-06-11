WESTBROOK, Maine — A vehicle in Westbrook began sparking and igniting from an attempt at jump starting it on Monday.

Westbrook Fire Dept. are sharing the incident as a reminder "to always keep the negative and positive poles separated when jump starting a vehicle."

Westbrook Fire Dept.

The Fire Dept. said an extinguisher was used before they arrived to reduce sparks and flames, and firefighters were able stop the ignition source and electrical hazard by cutting the burning wires.

A full-on vehicle fire was narrowly avoided.