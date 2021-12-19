I-95 bridge over Broadway in Bangor will be replaced thanks to a federal grant

The 60-year-old I-95 bridge that passes over Broadway in Bangor is in need of repair. The new bridge is estimated to cost $20 million.

BANGOR, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation has the I-95 bridge that passes over Broadway in Bangor on its priority 'to-do' list for repair. Some of the concrete on the 60-year-old bridge is starting to crumble, the steel is not in its best shape, and it is showing other concerning signs.



With more than 20,000 cars and trucks passing by it every day, the bridge will be replaced in the coming years thanks to a federal grant the MDOT received.



Paul Merrill works for the department.

"Right now we are designing bridges that hopefully will live for 100 years but certainly stuff that went in when the interstate system was first constructed back in the '50s and '60s is starting to get to a point where it needs to be replaced," Merrill said.



Merrill tells us most of the significant closures will happen overnight to try to avoid as many traffic disruptions as possible.

"Bridges tend to live by and large as long as people do, once from that time they are reaching the end of their useful lives," Merrill said.



Merrill says people need safe and reliable bridges, and this six-decade-old bridge is a top priority.

" There are signs of wear and tear," Merrill added.



The new bridge is slated to cost about $20 million.



"We are actually using some federal grant money that was awarded to us to help pay for this project," Merrill said.

Some nearby businesses will be impacted by closures when construction begins including Dorr Lobster Seafood Market. Jayde Smith works at the market.



"A lot of our customers are tourists so when they come into Maine, or into Bangor, they want to experience the Maine lobster, the clam chowder," Smith said. "A lot of our sales during the summer, the spring, those will probably be affected because we won't have those customers with that easy access, where they can just see the store."



Smith says right now it's peak scallop season but lobsters are always very popular among customers.



"A lot of the locals become regulars because they just come in almost every day!" said Smith.



"There is going to be higher clearance overhead, there is going to be a wider space underneath, there is going to be a 6-foot sidewalk, there is going to be lighting," Merrill said.