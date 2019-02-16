AUGUSTA, Maine — Mainers who are angling for something to do this weekend are getting a free pass from the state.

Maine is allowing anyone to fish for free in the state on Saturday and Sunday. Anglers can fish without a license on waterways in the state. Normal rules such as bag and possession limits still apply.

The free weekend is open to residents and non-residents. The only people not allowed to participate are those who have had their license suspended or revoked.

Maine is a popular destination for ice and open-water fishing, as the state has almost 6,000 lakes and ponds and more than 30,000 miles of rivers and streams.