Maine's rainy weekend: Flooding hits homes and businesses in Norway

Workers at the Lake Store in front of Lake Pennesseewassee were dealing with floodwaters inches away from the store's electronics. Other area roadways were caved in.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORWAY, Maine — Wet weather persisted Sunday throughout Western Maine as several inches of rain caused several flash floods in Fryeburg, Norway, and the Paris areas.

In Norway, flood waters caved in several roads and driveways and along Lake Pennesseewassee at the Lake Store, flood waters threatened the entire business.

"I'm actually kind of worried. Nothing like this, this is a lot," Catherine Lange said, who works at the Lake Store. "It will start flooding our place pretty soon."

Thankfully the flooding receded in the evening and didn't reach the electronics at the Lake Store. The Lake Store is under construction and had wires that were inches from the floodwaters.

"I hope my boss doesn't get any more damage here," Lange said.

According to people who work there, some areas of the Lake Store's property were flooded by three to five feet of water.

"It's everywhere," Lange said. "It wasn't even 45 minutes and it already came up this far."

Other areas in western Maine, like in Fryeburg, saw flash floods.

In Norway, parts of roadways were washed away and even caved in.

Along Country Club Road and Waterford Road, areas of the road buckled under and parts of the lane were coned off.

In South Paris, High Street just north of the Maine Veterans Homes was closed off Sunday evening and expected to be closed Monday as well as parts of the road caved in.