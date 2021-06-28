Maine's oldest windjammer sails home

The "Lewis R. French," which sails out of Camden, was built and launched by the French family in the Cove 150 years ago this year

SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — With the boom of a cannon, the windjammer "Lewis R. French" made a stately entrance Saturday morning into the small harbor of Christmas Cove. It had visited there before, though not recently. But this trip was different. It was the ship’s birthday.

The "Lewis R. French," which sails out of Camden, was built and launched by the French family in the Cove 150 years ago this year.

Nowadays, Christmas Cove is known as a summer harbor, filled with cruising boats. But in the 1880s, the summer business was still new, and the Cove was a place where people like the French family could build and launch a big schooner to carry freight. It did that for decades, including time as a sardine carrier in the 1950s and ’60s.

Then in the mid-’70s, a young schooner skipper bought and rebuilt the "French" and transformed her into a passenger schooner for Maine’s famous windjammer fleet.

The current owners, Garth Wells and Jenny Tobin, have owned and sailed the schooner for 16 years. They decided its 150th deserved a celebration.

The ship and its 20 passengers tied up at the Coveside Restaurant and Marina for public tours and a chance to celebrate the oldest working Maine schooner still afloat.

“We decided it would be fun to bring her back—she was built and launched here—and we just felt it made sense to bring her back for 150th birthday,” the couple said.

“Oh it's so cool,” they added. “It feels really great, a special thing for the boat to be back.”