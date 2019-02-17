BANGOR, Maine — A new variety of Maine potato is making its restaurant debut in Bangor during the week of a high school basketball tournament.

The Maine Potato Board says the Caribou russet potato is being used in a pair of Bangor restaurants during the city's busy Maine High School Basketball Tournament week. The restaurants are located across the street from the Cross Insurance Center, which is hosting the tournament this week.

The Caribou russet arrived in stores in limited supply in 2016. Stores around New England have been making it more available to consumers since. The potato board says the arrival of the potato in restaurants will make it available to more customers.

The potato industry is important to rural Maine's economy and the potato board has promoted the new potato aggressively.