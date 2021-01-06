'Unimaginable depth of grief': Maine's Native American community speaks out after Canadian tragedy

Last week, 215 bodies of Indigenous children were found at a former residential school in Canada

MAINE, USA — The remains of 215 children were found in an unmarked grave on what used to be Canada's largest Indigenous residential school. The Indigenous community in Maine is mourning the loss of these children and told NEWS CENTER Maine this is still happening today.

Dawn Neptune Adams and Sherri Mitchell of the Penobscot Nation said they are not surprised to hear the tragic news out of Canada.

"For me the feeling is, is just this unimaginable depth of grief," Mitchell said.

"I don't think my explanation of my grief would be adequate," Neptune Adams added.

She may be more than 3,000 miles away from British Columbia, but the news really hits home for Neptune Adams, because as a child, she was taken from her home, just like these children.

"I have been part of that system as well," she said.

She went on to say she was put in foster care when she was 4-years-old, taken away from her true family and the Penobscot Nation.

"[I was] taken from my people and placed in non-native racist, abusive, foster care," she said.

Members of the Penobscot Nation are responding to the news of 215 bodies of native children found in Canada last week. More on #NEWSCENTERmaine at 5. pic.twitter.com/nTegSqvPDV — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) June 1, 2021

Both Neptune Adams and Mitchel said this happens far too often.

"How many have been and will continue to be found buried in the basements of churches because that's also happened," Mitchell said. "Until there are real acknowledgments and reparations made to that horrific history there can be no moving forward."