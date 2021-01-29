Maine's Muslim community leaders respond to end of 'Muslim travel ban'

The repeal of President Donald Trump's travel ban is a sign of hope for Muslims in Maine.

BANGOR, Maine — As one of his first moves in office, President Joe Biden repealed former President Donald Trump's so-called Muslim travel ban.

“The first reaction was, ‘I can’t believe this is happening and I can’t believe that this is coming from the President of the United States,” says Portland City Councilor Pious Ali.

Mr. Trump enacted the travel ban to Muslim-majority nations in 2017. Protests erupted across the country almost immediately. Legal challenges to the ban went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which the former president won.

“There was fear, anxiety, and there was anger," says Councilor Ali.

Nearly four years after the travel restrictions were put in place, President Biden repealed them on his first day in office.

A statement from his office reads, "... when visa applicants request entry to the United States, we will apply a rigorous, individualized vetting system. But we will not turn our backs on our values with discriminatory bans on entry into the United States.”

“It is such a huge relief, you know? because there is nothing as good as a family reunion,” Bangor City Councilor Angela Okafor says about the ban being repealed.

Councilor Okafor was personally affected by the travel restrictions. "I don’t have my parents, I don’t have my siblings, you know. To be able to have my family come, even if it’s just for visits, it’s a huge thing.”

Although the ban is no more, Okafor believes it will take time to undo the damage it left on the country. "There are definitely going to be some long term effects, but it is what it is. We keep going,” She added.

Councilor Ali views President Biden's reversal of the ban as a victory for all marginalized groups. “Whether it is Muslims, immigrants, black people, LGBTQ, Jewish groups, it’s a new day,” Ali told NEWS CENTER Maine.